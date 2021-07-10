Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Cardtronics worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 1,653.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $39.01 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.