Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $432.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165,304 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

