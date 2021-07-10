Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 7,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $731.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

