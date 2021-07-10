Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,394,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 497,751 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after acquiring an additional 352,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

