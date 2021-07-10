Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Totally (LON:TLY)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.17. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00.

Get Totally alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Totally’s dividend payout ratio is -2.50%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.