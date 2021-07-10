Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cameco by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

