Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 149.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after buying an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after buying an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,178,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

CALX stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

