CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 8.15% of CalAmp worth $30,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

CAMP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 130,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

