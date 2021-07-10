Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
NASDAQ CSQ opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.91.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
