Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,544 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $148.81 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

