Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 1,293 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

