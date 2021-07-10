Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 54,472 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

FOXA stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

