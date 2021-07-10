Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 8,256 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

