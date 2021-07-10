Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $91.77

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.77 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.20). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 747,897 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.70. The firm has a market cap of £712.20 million and a P/E ratio of 66.14.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

