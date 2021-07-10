Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Cap of $86.83 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $86.83 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00398200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,690,105,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,442,820,832 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

