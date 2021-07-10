Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of BURL opened at $329.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

