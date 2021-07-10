Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) PT Raised to C$10.75

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$10.67 to C$10.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE BCF opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.64. Builders Capital Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.