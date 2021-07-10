Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.45 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 201.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $8,213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,800.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 184,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

