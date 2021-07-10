Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,147,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after purchasing an additional 138,815 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $75.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

