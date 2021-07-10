Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $97.33 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

