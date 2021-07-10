Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

