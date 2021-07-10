Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,039,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,087 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $174,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

