Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 732,239 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 732,239 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $104,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

