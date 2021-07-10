Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772,919 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $76,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $280.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

