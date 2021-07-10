Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 506,300 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 506,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,411,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Spire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.