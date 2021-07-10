Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,208 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $55,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 841,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

