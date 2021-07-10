Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,218 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.