Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,137,002 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,137,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,216,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Evergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

EVRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,060. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

