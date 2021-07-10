Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $89.75

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

SPB stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.07. The company had a trading volume of 159,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

