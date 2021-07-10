Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $670.31

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $670.31.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RH traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $706.30. 408,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,921. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.69. RH has a 1-year low of $254.10 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

