Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $670.31

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $670.31.
RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of RH traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $706.30. 408,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,921. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.69. RH has a 1-year low of $254.10 and a 1-year high of $733.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
