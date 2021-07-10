Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

