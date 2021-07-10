Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $224.35

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

IAC opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

