Brokerages Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target at $158.33

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

EQGPF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.16. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

