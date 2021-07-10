Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.27. 3,109,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.84. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

