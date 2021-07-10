Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.69.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

