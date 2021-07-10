Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

LLNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 945,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,071. The company has a market cap of $348.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

