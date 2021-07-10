Brokerages Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Post $1.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Herc posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

NYSE HRI traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 179,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Herc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Herc by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

