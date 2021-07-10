Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $536.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.20 million to $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $483.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. 164,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,403. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.