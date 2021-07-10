Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

