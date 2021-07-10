Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $57.83. 1,152,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.44 and a beta of 2.01.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

