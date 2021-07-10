Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,729,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

