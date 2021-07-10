Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 432,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.