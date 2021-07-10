Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.55% of Broadcom worth $2,931,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.68 on Friday, hitting $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,963. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

