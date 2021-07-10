Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.