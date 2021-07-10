Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 105 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BREE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of BREE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 111.80 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,676. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.79. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

