Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.21.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

