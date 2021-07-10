Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

