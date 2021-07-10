Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$1.80 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$0.80 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.08.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 0.60. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.48.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

