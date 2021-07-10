Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $26,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

