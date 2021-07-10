BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000.

Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

